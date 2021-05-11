‘I’m Beautiful, Young But Caged In Marriage’ – A Nairalander Regrets Getting Married

I’m just here to pour out my frustration. Who told me a young free beautiful 22 year old to cage myself up in this institution called marriage with someone I didn’t look very well into? I was so naive and stupid, I never examined his family, ignored the red flags thinking that marriage is just like normal relationship, if you don’t want it you can easily leave. Nope, especially when there’s a child involved. Who told me to give up my freedom, my life, my body and have a child for a man who is simply so ungrateful and selfish. What’s the point.

Even if you want to start all over, you don born naa, you’re almost like second hand goods so you just feel compelled to manage. You look in the mirror your body is filled with stretch marks saggy boobs , loose skin, where do you want to go? After all the Sacrifices, your supposed spouse will still cheat and have no remorse.

Don’t get me started if you’re abroad, nobody to help you. So you have to sit at home day in and day out to take care of a baby, whilst your youth and life passes you by. You can’t hustle like how you want to because you have the burden of the child that you must always think of. You become an old boring depressed soul doing the same thing over and over again, stuck in the house with no life. If I can go back in time, I would have never sacrificed anything for nobody. There’s no benefit and contentment in marriage with the wrong person. If one must Make a sacrifice, let it be with someone who is deemed worthy. I just want to be free again. I envy single free women who live their life without the burden of child care and homely duties. Without the mental stress of trying to keep a home when it’s one sided. Body and mental still intact, you don’t know what you have. Please cherish it and enjoy every minute of it because what you have is worth more than gold. Freedom and peace of mind is priceless, hold on to it with your life.

Thanks.