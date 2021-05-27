“I’m Traveling By Air For The First Time And I Don’t Know What To Do”

I have my ticket already. Flight slated for next week. I decided to check out the domestic airport today and see things ahead of time but everything was so confusing . I tried asking one man i met at the departure entrance and he just dey squeez face like person wey never chop. I went back home empty handed. Everything is just confusing. Entering ezenwata , God is good or chisco no get wahala reach this .

I’ll be travelling to Kano, when I enter the departure door, where should I go, what should I do. Abeg help my life, I’m just confused. Just describe the whole process for me. Also when I get to my destination what next.

Also in my ticket, I can see cabin book class YW. What does it mean.

pls help.