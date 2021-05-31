Immigration Provost Shot Dead In Imo

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Mon May 31 2021

Chief Provost of Nigerian Immigration Service in Imo, Okiemute Mrere, has been killed.

Mrere was killed on Saturday night on Owerri- Port Harcourt Road in Owerri and his body discovered in a bush on Sunday morning.

Mrere was said to be riding an Immigrations Hilux van when he was intercepted by his assailants and shot at close range.

No valuable was taken from the van—his service pistol was found on him when his body was discovered the next day.

The official Hilux van he was riding in as of the time he was attacked was said to be riddled with bullets.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Winifred Oguh said the command was yet to get full details and was still investigating the incident.

She said, “Yes I can confirm to you that we lost one of our officers, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Okiemute Mrere.

“We are yet to get full details of the incident as investigations are still ongoing.

The incident is one of high profile killings in the state in the last 72 hours.

A former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, was killed same day by gunmen on his way to Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport to catch a flight to Abuja.

https://dailytrust.com/immigration-provost-shot-dead-in-imo