Indonesian Man Who Sprays Insecticide Into His Mouth While Dancing Topless Dies (Pix)

A man who became an internet sensation for blasting insecticide into his mouth has died.

The family of I Wayan Merta, who is also known as Ki Galang Pamungkas, have confirmed his death was unrelated to the dangerous stunt.

A video of a topless Ki Galang, fearlessly spraying Baygon insecticide into his mouth went viral thanks to his seemingly care-free demeanour.

Ignoring the potency of Baygon which is designed to kill every critter from cockroaches to ants, the guru from Bali, Indonesia happily swayed to music, sitting cross-legged, while taking it to the face.

Concerned fans feared news of his death on Sunday was the result of digesting the toxic chemicals on camera, something Ki Galang’s brother, I Nyoman Saputra has dismissed.

Saputra told local media outlets: “As his brother, I am dismissing [rumors] that Ki Galang died because of insecticide. He died because of a heart attack.

“He died on May 2, 2021 at 6:15 a.m.”

Ki Galang built a reputation as a spiritual guru in Bali but it was not until a video of him opening his mouth for high-pressured insecticide, that he found fame, Coconuts.co reports.

His brother Saputra explained he died at a local hospital in Jimbaran, Bali, and insisted doctors had produced a medical record proving his cause of death was due to a heart attack.

Saputra added that Ki Galang’s viral video was over two years old, and his worried family stepped in at the time to make sure he never repeated the bizarre feat.

Saputra added: “After that, he never did it again because, from our family, we did not allow him to consume insecticide.”

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, short-term effects of consuming Baygon include blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, and sweating.



