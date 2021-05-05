Infinix Hot 10T (N65,400) Vs TECNO Spark 7p (N60,900) Which Should You Buy? (Photos)

Infinix Hot 10T vs TECNO Spark 7P Full Comparison

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AZxE-vK2_4

Focusing on their performance in terms of speed – Speed Test and their cameras, pitting their pictures side by side + other features.

The purpose of this video is to help you decide which to buy between them or if you should buy them at all. They both spot the same 6.8″ HD+ 90hz display, Android 11 Software, 5000mAh Battery & Helio G70 processor clocked at 2.0GHZ paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and priced around N5000 apart. Where they differ is in their primary camera, with the Hot 10T packing a better 48MP camera over the 16MP camera on the Spark 7p. Lastly, the dual speakers on the Spark 7p vs the single speaker on the Hot 10T Be sure to get to the end of this video for my conclusion.

See a few screenshots from the video + camera comparison shots (Photos are reduced for NL)