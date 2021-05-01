Infinix Hot 10T Unboxing, First Impressions And Review + Price (Photos)

Infinix Hot 10T ‘Heart of Ocean’ Unboxing and Review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ST1LjrB8Ib0

The Hot 10T is a pretty good attempt at an incremental upgrade, coming from the Hot 10. The primary camera by itself is a major upgrade but nearly everything else stayed the same. The idea of the Hot series was originally not meant to give the previous Note series a run for its money and it will be interesting to see how the camera compares with the Infinix Note 8. There’s already an Infinix Hot 10S for the Indian market, with Helio G85 CPU and 6000mAh battery, which is pretty much a genuine well rounded upgrade, compared to the G70 CPU and 5000mAh battery on the Hot 10T. I compared the Infinix Hot 10T’s camera with its predecessor’s, the Hot 10 + bonus round with Samsung Galaxy A52 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, for good measure.

See screenshots from video below + a few camera comparison shots.

Price: 64GB+4GB: N65,400

128GB+4GB: N72,000