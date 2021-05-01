Infinix Reveals Hot 10T & Hot 10S: Specifications

Hi Nairalanders
Infinix Just Reveals Her New Device Under The Hot Series Family ….Infinix Hot 10T & Hot 10S
Hot 10T
NETWORK Technology
GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
LAUNCH Announced 2021, April 21
Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, May 12
BODY Dimensions 171.5 x 77.5 x 9.2 mm (6.75 x 3.05 x 0.36 in)
Weight –
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz
Size 6.82 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~83.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)
PLATFORM OS Android 11, XOS 7.6
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0, 0.8µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Third, unknown camera
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, (wide)
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
MISC Colors Black, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean
Hot 10S NFC
NETWORK Technology
GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
LAUNCH Announced 2021, April 21
Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, May 12
BODY Dimensions 171.5 x 77.5 x 9.2 mm (6.75 x 3.05 x 0.36 in)
Weight –
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz
Size 6.82 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~83.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)
PLATFORM OS Android 11, XOS 7.6
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0, 0.8µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Third, unknown camera
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, (wide)
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
NFC NFC
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
MISC Colors Black, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean
https://www.gsmarena.com/infinix_hot_10s_nfc-10869.php
https://www.gsmarena.com/infinix_hot_10s_nfc-10869.php