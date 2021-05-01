Infinix Reveals Hot 10T & Hot 10S: Specifications

Hi Nairalanders

Infinix Just Reveals Her New Device Under The Hot Series Family ….Infinix Hot 10T & Hot 10S

Hot 10T

NETWORK Technology

GSM / HSPA / LTE

2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100

4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41

Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

LAUNCH Announced 2021, April 21

Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, May 12

BODY Dimensions 171.5 x 77.5 x 9.2 mm (6.75 x 3.05 x 0.36 in)

Weight –

Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz

Size 6.82 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~83.1% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 11, XOS 7.6

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)

CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU Mali-G52 MC2

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

eMMC 5.1

MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0, 0.8µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Third, unknown camera

Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video 1080p@30fps

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, (wide)

Features Dual-LED flash

Video 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes

3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS Yes, with A-GPS

NFC No

Radio FM radio

USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

MISC Colors Black, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean

Hot 10S NFC

NETWORK Technology

GSM / HSPA / LTE

2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100

4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41

Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

LAUNCH Announced 2021, April 21

Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, May 12

BODY Dimensions 171.5 x 77.5 x 9.2 mm (6.75 x 3.05 x 0.36 in)

Weight –

Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz

Size 6.82 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~83.1% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 11, XOS 7.6

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)

CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU Mali-G52 MC2

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

eMMC 5.1

MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0, 0.8µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Third, unknown camera

Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video 1080p@30fps

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, (wide)

Features Dual-LED flash

Video 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes

3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE

GPS Yes, with A-GPS

NFC NFC

Radio FM radio

USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

MISC Colors Black, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean



https://www.gsmarena.com/infinix_hot_10s_nfc-10869.php

