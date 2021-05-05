Iniobong Umoren’s Murder: Women March To Akwa Ibom Government House

Women March to Gov.t House over death of Iniobong umoren who died looking for a job

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiN-TyXuOC0

https://twitter.com/UmohUduak1/status/1389863406988103683?s=19

The Akwa Ibom state police command has confirmed the death of Ini Umoren, the young lady who went missing after going for an interview.

In a statement released by the state command, he said the deceased was raped, murdered, and buried in a shallow grave.

On April 30th, Hinny’s friend Umoh Uduak, raised alarm on Twitter that her friend was missing after going for an interview.

Her story went viral and a hashtag #FindHinnyHumoren was created on Twitter as many Twitter users and influencers helped in the retweet.

Speaking to newsmen, Odiko Mcdon, the spokesperson of the state police command revealed that Uduak Frank Akpan has been arrested for kidnapping, raping, and killing the victim the deceased.

The suspect confessed to luring his victim to his house in the guise of giving her a job, but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her which led to her death.

He then buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound but later her body was exhumed and deposited at University of Uyo Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

The spokesman said, “The suspect confessed to have told his local government chairman of his atrocity before escaping to Calabar and was never at any time handed over to the police by anyone”