Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), as a national mishap.

Fayose who said this while lamenting the insecurity in the country said Buhari is the “Jonah in our boat.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to endure the situation till 2023 when the next general elections will hold.

“Nothing is wrong with Nigeria as a country and Nigerians as a people. Buhari is the national mishap and the Jonah in our boat.”

“This insecurity is one too many and painfully, Nigerians will have to endure till 2023. I pray God keeps us till then,” he said on Twitter.



https://punchng.com/insecurity-buhari-a-national-mishap-says-fayose/