Insecurity: COAS, Others’ Death’ve Increased Our Problem – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers in last Friday’s air crash has increased the country’s problems, especially at a time the country is battling security challenges.

He said this yesterday when he received a delegation of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, who were on a condolence visit following the air crash that killed Attahiru and 10 others.

The delegation was led by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; with his colleagues, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and Governor Sani Bello of Niger State.

Buhari said only God knew why the crash happened and expressed resolve to continue to work hard hoping that God would provide the enablement to deal with challenges.

“This is a situation that only God knows when it will happen, and it happened at a time when the security situation in the country is a fundamental issue. And to lose choice officers has increased our problem, but we know what we are in for, and we will continue to work hard and pray hard so that God will give us the power to appreciate and apply ourselves to the problem. The people who elected us, they know the promises we made within the time, the circumstances which we find ourselves, we will keep on trying and continue to do our best,” the president said.

Fayemi commiserated with the administration over the death of the officers.He recalled that the president heeded their requested for the change of service chiefs, noting that the impact of the action was already being felt.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has approved the postponement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting scheduled to hold tomorrow (Wednesday), June 2.

He also directed the police council meeting, scheduled for Thursday, May 27, be postponed to Thursday, June 3, in honour of the memory of the late Chief of Army Staff and 10 other senior military officers and service men.

