Insecurity: Ebonyi Governor, Umahi Attends Church Service (Photos)

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has charged leaders of the South East Zone and the Country to rise and act rightly to save the nation from the bang of hostilities in parts of the country, IgbereTV reports.

Governor Umahi made the call during a Church Service at the Christ Embassy Church, Mile 50, Abakaliki.

He rebuked those who instead of offering advice on how to surmount the vagaries of challenges, take delight in the blame game and called for all hands to be on deck to come out of the challenges.

He said;

“What is happening in the South East is not peculiar to South East, it is all over the country and so, the leaders must sit up, we can’t continue to pretend as leaders, in this State, we have so much battle and the battle is stomach Infrastructure, they don’t want us to build the hospitals, the schools, etc, they want us to share the money but we say no.”

The Governor, who likened the registration of native Doctors in the State to the fallout of the recent kidnap and killing of a youth by a native Doctor, decried the Social media rantings that are misrepresenting the fact on the ground, saying it was a way of checkmating the excesses of the native Doctors.

He announced that the King David University of Medical Sciences would Commence academic activities before the end of September 2021 and expressed optimism that the center would end all forms of Medical Tourism in the Country.

The Governor, while restating his commitment to seeing the first aircraft land in the Ebonyi International Airport before the end of the year, also noted that the Ebonyi Shopping mall had surpassed 90% completion and would soon be open for use.

He announced plans to do free cervical cancer screening of Ebonyians soonest to acquaint the people of their health status.

“Be prayerful, pray hard, it is time to embrace peace, I have said, lay down your arms, am ready to empower all our brothers, all the bandits, it is time to sit down with the market women, the downtrodden, find out their grievances, no bandit is after me and they cannot and nothing can stop me from supervising projects, no power can stop it”, he said.

The Senior Pastor of Chris Embassy Church, Pastor Eunice Oyeyemi appealed to Nigerians to hold to God in prayer for the restoration of peace to parts of the country engulfed in hostilities.

Pastor Oyeyemi said;

“This country has not been as badly challenged as it is presently and it is only with prayers that we will overcome, saturate yourselves again and again with the spirit of God and let his words be your guide.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1388990/insecurity-umahi-charges-nation-leaders-seek-face-god/