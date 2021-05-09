Insecurity: Emir Of Daura Cancels Sallah Celebration In Emirate

The Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar, has suspended next week’s Sallah activities which were to mark the end of the Ramadan fast in the emirate council.

Umar cited security reasons for the decision.

He instead directed district heads to join the people in their domains to pray for peace in Nigeria.

The procession (Durbar) to the Emir’s Palace on Sallah Day has also been suspended.

The Emir has also directed that no district head should visit him on that day.

The circular read in part, “The Emir instructed me to inform you that, due to the insecurity in the country, kidnappings for ransom and other threats to national stability, the usual Sallah Durbar will not hold this Eid-el-Fitr.

Instead, the focus will be on performing special prayers on the Sallah day as soon as the Eid prayers are performed.”



