On Plan B: Running Away From Nigeria Isn’t The Solution – Actor Yul Edochie

Jakpa is not the answer.

Yes, no one wants to lose his life but truth is, we’ll all die someday, all of us.

So what’s the point of running?

I’m a man sent by God to liberate his people.

I will not run from my fatherland.

We must get it right.

My plan B is ‘NO LEAVE NO TRANSFER’.



