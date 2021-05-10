Insecurity: Pastor Adefarasin Advises His Church Members To Plan Their Escape Route

Insecurity: Pastor Paul Adefarasin Advises His Church Members To Plan Their Escape Route Out Of The Country

Considering the high level of insecurity in the country, Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church Lagos, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has advised his church members to get a plan B by planning their escape route out of the country, IgbereTV reports.

He gave the advice on Sunday, May 9, after he spoke extensively on the state of the nation.

Pastor Adefarasin who called on all leaders not to be partisan at this time, said;

”No country in the world history has survived two civil wars. You could be in fright and running for your dear life anyday from now if this thing does not come to an end. My personal encouragement to leaders and government on all sides is that it is not time to be partisan, blend the aisles. It is time to sit down and dialogue.”

The clergyman also urged his church members to have a plan B as his wife is currently out of Nigeria helping to create their own plan B.

He said;

”I bring you greeetings from Pastor Ifeanyi who is busy taking care of the frontier of our world and preparing our escape root. If you don’t have a plan B. …I know you have faith, but I have faith too but I have a plan B.

With technology I can speak to you from anywhere in the world.

Get yourself a plan B. Wether that’s an Okada to Cameroon or flying boat or speed boat as we call them to Seme Border or a holein the ground, get your plan B because these people are crazy. They ate nutters. The whole bunch of them. And watch the signs because it can happen like this. God forbid!”

Watch a clip of him speaking below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4hsGvpq050

https://www.instagram.com/tv/COp2-k2hs2M/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link