Insecurity: Southern Governors Meet In Asaba

There is heavy security in Asaba the Delta State capital as southern governors meet today, Tuesday.

Security operatives were seen at strategic points in the capital to forestall any unforeseen occurrences.

The road leading to the Government House, the venue of the summit has been barricaded while security at the entrance gate has also been beefed up.

The PUNCH gathered that the persistent attacks on police assets and killings of policemen in the south-east and south-south, and kidnappings would be top on the agenda for the meeting.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Olise Ifeajika, said that almost all the governors are expected to arrive in the state today (Tuesdays).

He said, “Yes, we are happy to have them, the meeting will hold in the government house; after the meeting, decisions will be taken and the communique will be read.”

