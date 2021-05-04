Insecurity: Where Is The $1 Billion You Withdrew To Purchase Arms – Wike

NEWSInsecurity: Where’s $1 billion you withdrew to purchase arms – Wike questions Buhari government

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari government to give account of the $1 billion dollars that was withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account to purchase arms for the fight against insecurity.

Wike spoke in an interview with Channels Television’s Newsnight where he recommended that the President should hold officials accountable for their actions.

Recall that the National Economic Council had on December 15, 2017 agreed to utilise $1billion from Nigeria’s excess crude account.

Wike was one of the governors that questioned the decision at the meeting chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and had the 36 State governors in attendance.

And the spate of insecurity has worsened beyond measures after four years, with many Nigerians raising questions regarding the purchase of the equipment.

“I remember there was a time when $1 billion was taken from the Excess Crude Account to provide for security. Where is the equipment that we bought,” Wike questioned.

“If I should release that money as the Chief Security Officer, knowing how Nigeria is, I will make sure that those weapons and the right ones were bought.”

Wike further faulted the response of the Chief of Army Staff, Leut. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru over the arms purchase during his appearance before the House of Representatives ad hoc Committee on arms and ammunition.

The COAS had refused to speak further on the matter, insisting that he had barely settled into office and is definitely not the right person to speak on arms and ammunition purchased by his predecessors.

Wike added, “I was surprised when I was watching the television when the House of Representatives invited the Chief of Army Staff about the purchase of weapons and he said ‘look, you know the right people to ask.

“You have to take leadership. Even if those were at the helms of affairs of security, the onus is on you, you can still summon them back.”

