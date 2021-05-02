Inter Milan Fans Celebrate 1st Serie A Title Victory Since 2010 (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Inter Milan fans celebrated in thousands as they won their first Serie A since 2010.

Inter Milan were Crowned Serie A Champions today after second-placed Atalanta played a 1-1 draw.

Antonio Conte’s team are 13 points clear top of the Italian league with four matches left to play this season.

Inter Milan’s title win ended Juventus’ nine consecutive title run.

This is their first Serie A title since the 2009-2010 treble season victory under Jose Mourinho.

Inter Milan fans took to the streets for the celebrations in Italy.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7ZkeW0DS28