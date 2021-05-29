IPOB Sit-At-Home Order Flops In Anambra, Paralyses Activities In Imo

The sit-at-home order to mark Biafran independence by the Indigenous People of Biafra did not hold water in parts of Awka, the Anambra State capital, as people went about their normal businesses on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Owerri Imo State, the sit-at-home paralysed economic and social activities as residents remained indoors, fearing for possible clashes between IPOB members and the security agencies.

The sit-at-home is still for May 30 and 31, but the preparations towards the two days are already making the air frenzy in the South-East states as security agencies have calmed people to go about their normal businesses.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, declared the sit-at-home.

An Awka resident, Mr Mike Uche, said that he heard about the sit-at-home order but stated that nobody was observing it.

In Onitsha, Anambra, there was even a gridlock as some travellers en route Onitsha to Asaba and other parts of the country were delayed by security checks at the busy Niger Bridge, Onitsha in Anambra.

Some of them said the travellers were made to spend hours at the Bridgehead before crossing.

A traveller, who pleaded anonymity, said he joined an early morning vehicle heading to Lagos but was delayed by the checkpoint mounted by the police and the Nigerian Army.

“I have spent more than three hours here trying to drive across the Bridgehead. They said some gunmen killed five soldiers yesterday at Ihiala. I believe that this is why they are delaying us here,” the source said.

Meanwhile, developments on Saturday in Owerri revealed that residents of the state deserted markets and streets of the state capital for safety.

People also kept away from the Government House axis with businesses around it locked while a combined team of security agencies was seen patrolling the state capital’s streets.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, had earlier issued a statement, assuring residents of adequate security and urged the people to ignore the threat.

But only the presence of the military and police forces were noticed, while people kept away from the popular Ekeukwu Owerri Market and the timber market in Naze.

A commercial motorist, Okechukwu Nnaji, said motorists started experiencing poor patronage from commuters from May 28.

“As I speak with you, I have not gotten N 2,000 for three days now. I normally make N8,000 daily,” he said.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/05/29/ipob-sit-home-order-flops-anambra-paralyses-activities-imo