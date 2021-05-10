Is GNLD/NEOLIFE Officially A Scam?

GNLD has now changed its pattern of recruiting members to targeting job seekers with the promise of fake or none existent job.

90% of job seekers especially those who uses the internet has fallen victim of this scam.

Looking through the below thread or other similar fake job threads, you’ll see that 90% of them is GNLD and other multilevel network marketers.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.nairaland.com/4846630/list-fake-job-address-lagos&ved=2ahUKEwiwwPCWjL3wAhWxlFwKHRHoBXoQFjAAegQIAxAC&usg=AOvVaw3XonHOfD_UguB19nWpthru

Why have they decided to fraudulently recruit members into their organization?

They even seem unrelenting despite the recent provocation online. They are still sending out their fake invites. They will go to the extent of asking you to dress corporately and also come with your updated CV and some writing materials; Only for you to be asked to pay for registration inorder to be a member after facing long motivational speeches on how working for another person is slavery.

So many job seekers end up more frustrated than the were at the beginning. So even travel interstate, only to face their boring motivational speeches.

What is the authorities doing about this?

Should we take laws into our hands before the authorities do their job?

Your opinions