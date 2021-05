Over the years Infinix has produced affordable quality phones. Now this begs the question is infinix not doing the greater good? Xiaomi phones have a lot of problems, no spare parts and are very expensive. But infinix phones are cheap , have no issues and the spare parts are everywhere. The discussion is open…

