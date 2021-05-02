Is It A Sin For A Christian To Fight Back As A Self Defense?

When someone enters my house with a weapon and wanted to attack me, but I quickly fight back and harm him. Have I committed any sin or offence before God?

Well why I brought this question is this. During the period of the lockdown, when one million boys were disturbing and threatening the whole places. I decided to join the boys in my neighborhood to move around with cutlass to keep our environment safe. Yes I know God is our protector. A lots of people criticized it even my wife. Please is it wrong for me to engage in such a thing.

Please don’t mind my grammatical blunders.

Thank you.