Is It A Sin For A Christian To Have A Tattoo On His/Her Body? (Photo)

Happy Sunday Folks! Blessed one in Jesus name Brethren.

This keeps bulging my mind because have seen some believers that have tattoos on their body and they are strong believers. They have the tattoo when they are unbelievers but after they converted to been a believer, the tattoo still remains because it’s a permanent one.

Assuming I have the tattoo of my mother or father or my son/daughter on my body and a strong believer of Christ, does that makes me an unbeliever or does that mean that I need to get the tattoo erased before I can make it to heaven.

I remembered when we were been preached to by pastor then that God says we shouldn’t have any form of tattoo on our body, christ sees it as sin.

But the issue now is, let’s look at this two different scenarios;

1. I have a tattoo when I was an unbeliever, but converted to a believer and there’s no way I can erased the tattoo, does that still makes me an unbeliever?

2. I’m a believer of Christ, strong and faithful to him. But I wish to have an image of my dad/ mum or son/daughter because of the much love I have for him/her, does that still changes me to been an unbeliever in christ?

Brethrens, please let’s contribute to this issues and share your opinions with reference to the word of God.

Stay happy ❤️