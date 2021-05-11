Is It Permissible To Give Money As Zakatul Fitr?

بســـم اللــه الرحــمــن الـرحـــيــم

Question:

Can you give Zakātul Fiṭr using money (instead of staple foodstuff)?

Answer:

This is not valid/acceptable according to most scholars (Jumhūr), and this is the correct stance in this issue, because the Sharī‘ah has prescribed food specifically, so it’s not permissible to give money in its place.

The Prophet ﷺ could have instructed them to give Dirhams, but instead he instructed to give food, and this was the practice during the era of the rightly guided Caliphs -raḍhiyallāhu ‘anhum-, as well as the the Ṣaḥābah -raḍhiyallāhu ‘anhum- and all those who came after them.

However, Abū Ḥanīfah disagreed. He saw it permissible to give money instead, but he has no evidence for this.

So the correct stance is that it is invalid, and this is the verdict given by our contemporary scholars, such as Imām Albānī, Ibn Bāz, Al-‘Uthaymīn, Al-Wādi‘ē and others, including the Lajnah Ad-Dā’imah (the permanent Committee for scholarly research and Iftā’), all of who hold it to be invalid.