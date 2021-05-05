‘Is My Visa Agent A Scam?’

Hi guys , please am in kind need of take on my current situation.

I applied for a canadian work visa through an agent with a down payment of 1miliom after which I did my biometrics capturing at VFS lagos .on

The problem now is that two months is almost gone and no feedback from the embassy and am seriously starting to feel the heat , I don’t know if I should get my money back and start up a wine bar or wait for an update from the agent.

Anybody with an experience with situations like this with an agent should pls help me, am begining to lose my mind with my current state of joblessness and doubts of the legitimacy of the agent securing my visa.