Is N25,000 For A 6:30am To 10pm Cleaner Job Worth It?

I saw this cleaner job vacancy at old English bakery at GRA,Ikeja,Lagos after months of job hunting.Due to unavailability of one’s preferred kind of job,I like hotel jobs a lot,I decided to submit my CV to one of the bakery security man.

It is hard to get a hotel job at GRA Ikeja despite the big and many hotels located there though.Man know man things.

I was called to come for an interview at their head office in omole phase 1.

I attended the interview.But the salary is manageable being that I am a single man without even a girlfriend.Early 30’s.But the resumption time was shocking.I would resume by 6.30am and closes by 10pm for #25k!

Which kind cleaning work be that?And the bakery is own by a Nigerian.No break or free lunch.

My mind told me there were other tasks I would be doing apart from cleaning because no cleaner would work till that time.

So has anyone who have worked there before knows the job description in old english bakery?