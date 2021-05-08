Is This A Scam?

Please nairalanders
A friend of mine,we attended same sec school for six years, we attended same university and lived in same lodge back then.
After graduation we parted ways . He just called me last night that he got contact in Ivory coast so he travelled to ivory coast .
He is now working for a company(Gold quest international)there and things are easy their. He said he would want me to join him since I am still struggling in 9ja. One of our mate in sec school is also there with him too .
He said he paid 500k for training & certification to the company.
That the company will give u one month training b4 u resume
work. That the company pays $1000 dollars to workers every tuesday as the company is owned by Whites from Hong Kong .
According to him the company makes jewel rings & other things.
Please I want to know if anybody has an idea of these.
This can be of help to someone out there too