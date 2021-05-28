Is This Job Interview Genuine?

Congratulations!!!

You have been selected among the qualifield applicants of our company(NEO NGO EMPOWERMRNT) and you are to make yourself available on saturday May 29 for your interview and business orientation before you can work with us.

ADDRESS:

Enter vehicle going to mararaba step down @ high court opposite access bank mararaba, stand by high court call this number 08033926263 to direct you in.

or ask of neo ngo empowerment

REQUIREMENTS:

Your CV and co-operate dress code.

TIME: 10:30am

NOTE: No African time, 30 minutes or more of Coming late may disqualify you

(Come with your MASK) NOTE: ONLY FOR THOSE IN ABUJA

Call me