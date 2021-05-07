Is This Job Interview Genuine?

By on No Comment

Dear All,

Sequel to the job you applied for through Isurf Consulting email/ link as

a Loan Collection Officer,

You have been selected for the interview you applied for as a Collection Officer. Pay Is 50,000naira with performance bonus based on Kpi

Venue – XGO FINANCE LTD, 45, Oduduwa Crescent, G.R.A, Ikeja

Date – 7/May/2021

Time – 10am

N:B – Do ensure to come with your updated Credentials and CVs and wear a facemask.

Please send an SMS to 08086 with your full Name to confirm your availability.

Warm Regards.

HR Officer
ISURF Consulting Limited (iSurf)

Is This Job Interview Genuine? added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.