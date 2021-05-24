Is This Job Invite Genuine?

Good morning. Please I want to know if this job invite or company is genuine. My Sister got an invite for an interview. Just want to know the authenticity from people who probably know the company or have dealt with it in the past. This is the invite below

Dear “my sister”,,

Your job application is well received. There will be an interview tomorrow in our office by 11 am. Be sure to be there on time as lateness will not be accepted.

The office address is at Suite 054 Trinity house (behind Ministry of works after the police station) Mabushi. Abuja, Nigeria.

Come with your printed CV.

Before you come, please call Mr. Igwe on 0803 881 4500 and inform him of your coming first.

Best Wishes.

Chinaza Innocent

Shali logos.jpg

Managing Director’s office

Shali Education Ressource

Head Office:

19 Isani-Samgori District, Rustavi Highway Tbilisi, Georgia

+995 551007910

Branch Office:

Abuja branch

Suit 054 Trinity house Mabushi. Abuja, Nigeria

+234 8038814500

Email:

shalieducationresourcelimited@gmail.com

Website:

shalieducationresource.com

Thanks.