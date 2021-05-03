Is This The Best Response To “Why Should We Hire You”?

In this video she gave her idea of what she believes is the best possible response to the question ” Why should we hire you.

focus on how you’ ll bring value to the company and the role.

She gave an example:

“I noticed that self-management was mentioned in the job description a number of times. That’s the core strength of mine and something I have been able to develop throughout all my previous roles”.

“I have the skills and experience you are looking for especially in regularly presenting to clients. In my previous role I delivered clients presentations weekly and i had the highest clients feedback score”.

“I am really passionate about the industry and building clients advocacy. This type of work really excites me”.



what’s your take guys?