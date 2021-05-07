Is This The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Nigeria? (Photos, Video)

On our recent tour of Abuja city, we encountered one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Nigeria called Karu Waterfalls. It is a 3 layered waterfall tucked in the suburb of the Federal Capital Territory with numerous rolling hills, a fascinating environment, a cool atmosphere and all that nature offers. Indeed, this is one of the most beautiful tourist attraction in Nigeria and definitely one of the places to visit in Abuja for hiking, sightseeing, and lots more. We were compelled to capture the moments there and you can watch the full video of this beautiful site here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHBLVuAxGWg