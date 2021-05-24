‘Israel Is A Terrorist State’ – Oyo Muslims Protest In Support Of Palestinians

MUSLIMS in Oyo State have staged a protest to express their support for Palestine, condemning the Israeli government for the recent havoc wreaked on Palestinians.

The protesters were led by the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), National Council of Muslim Youths Organisations NACOMYO), the Muslim Congress (TMC), and Organisation of Tadhamunul Muslimeen (OTM) in Ibadan, the state capital, on Monday.

They were seen carrying various placards with inscriptions like “Israel is a terrorist state,” “Free Palestine, Stop the Killing,” “This is not conflict, it’s genocide,” and “Free Palestine, Resist Israel apartheid.”

Former Osun State House of Assembly Speaker Mojeed Alabi, who spoke during the event, called on governments worldwide to speak up and condemn what he called ‘injustices’ being perpetrated against the people of Palestine by Israel.

While noting that the current situation in Palestine was a grave injustice against humanity, Alabi called on nations worldwide to pressure Israel to stop attacking Palestine.

“The issue of crisis in Arab and Jews states in Palestine has become something that is troubling the whole world,” he said.

“Whatever happens in any part of the world has the tendency of affecting all other parts of the world, the people in the Middle-East who are facing the heat are human beings.”

”As a member of United Nations that subscribes to the idea of human rights, we should try as much as possible as a nation to uphold human rights for all manner of people,” Alabi stated.

He also said that the current crisis in Palestine was not a religious issue and added that Palestinian Christians were also facing the same inhumane treatment Palestinian Muslims faced from Israel.

Alabi called for Nigerians to boycott Israel and Israeli products to express displeasure at the current injustice being meted out to Palestinians.

President of the Palestine Community in Lagos Sheikh Ramsy Ibrahim said in his remarks that Israel had never accepted the existence of the Palestinians and had been oppressing them for 72 years.

He also commended President Buhari for always speaking in support of Palestine in the international community and appreciated Nigerians for their solidarity, calling on them to continue to show their support.

Other speakers who spoke at the event said that the world would not shut its eyes to the atrocities being committed by Israel in Palestine if peace was to reign. They called for prayers for the people of Palestine against their oppressors, the Israelis.

Tensions began in east Jerusalem earlier this month when Palestinian protested against the Sheikh Jarrah evictions and Israeli police measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on the mount in the Old City revered by Muslims and Jews.

It became a conflict of concern after Hamas terror groups fired hundreds of rockets into major cities in Israel, who responded with devastating military airstrikes that led to the death of several Palestinians and infrastructures in the Gaza strip.

Last week, the warring parties agreed to a ceasefire deal brokered by the Egyptian government.



