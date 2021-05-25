Iwolo Police Division Attack: Ugwuanyi Visits Scene, Condoles Officers’ Families

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6570235/gunmen-burn-iwollo-oghe-police-station

#Iwollo #Police Division Attack: Gov. #Ugwuanyi visits scene

*Expresses sadness over the heinous act

*Condoles and requests to meet with families of slain policemen

*Orders immediate reconstruction of damaged police buildings, replacement of Innoson patrol van made away by the yet-to-be identified hoodlums, construction of barricades before the police post

*#Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) narrates what transpired

*Launches intense discreet investigation to fish out the assailants and their cohorts

*The Enugu State Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo was earlier at the scene of the unfortunate incident.

Read full text of the statement by the police…

“*ATTACK ON IWOLLO POLICE DIVISION: CP VISITS SCENE FOR ON-THE-SPOT ASSESSMENT, ORDERS THE LAUNCH OF INTENSE DISCREET INVESTIGATION TO FISH OUT PERPETRATORS*

“The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, *CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, psc*, this morning, led members of his management team and Operational/Tactical Commanders to Iwollo Police Division for on-the-spot assessment, following attack on the Division by yet-to-be identified gunmen at about *0400hrs of today, 25/05/2021*.

“2. The hoodlums, who came to the Station in their numbers, opened fire on Police Operatives on duty, but were gallantly resisted and in the ensuing gun duel, several of the assailants escaped with bullet injuries. Unfortunately, four (4) of the Operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were later confirmed dead in the hospital, while parts of the Station was set ablaze by the assailants.

“3. Meanwhile, the Commissioner, while condoling family members and close friends of the Policemen, who unfortunately paid the ultimate price in the line of duty; has ordered the intensification of already launched discreet investigation to fish out the assailants and their cohorts.

“4. He further appealed to law-abiding citizens of the State to promptly volunteer useful information that will assist the Command in the ongoing investigation. He also called on them, especially operators of medical facilities in the State, to promptly report to the Police any person(s) found with gunshot injuries.

“*ASP DANIEL NDUKWE, Anipr*

Police Public Relations Officer,

*FOR:* Commissioner of Police

Enugu State Command”

