Jema’a Secretary, His Wife & Daughter-In-Law Murdered In Kaduna

The Kaduna Government has announced the murder of three persons in Jema’a in a Saturday night attack by gunmen.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security, in a statement on Sunday said the Police Command and the Defence Headquarters outfit Operation Safe Haven reported the killing.

The assailants stormed the home of Sgt. Christopher Madaki (Rtd), a scribe to the Ward Head at Golkofa, Jema’a LGA, shot him, his wife and his son’s wife.

The three were confirmed dead, while his son, Clement Musa Madaki, survived with injuries inflicted on him.

The statement added that the scribe’s wife was identified as Mary Christopher Madaki and his son’s wife as Alice Musa.

However, troops of Operation Safe Haven received a report of a missing person, Ngode Patrick Kambai, in Mabuhu village, Zonzon district, Zangon Kataf LGA.

Kambai, a commercial motorcycle rider, was reported by his father to have been missing since around 8:00am on Thursday when he left home on his motorcycle and did not return.

“Troops are coordinating efforts to locate and rescue the missing person while engaging his family and community”, Aruwan said.



