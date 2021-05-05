Jonathan, Atiku, Saraki Remember Umaru Musa Yar’adua 11 Years After His Death (Pics)

Today, I celebrate my boss, friend, colleague and brother, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who departed this world 11 years ago.

As politicians, we shared a common vision of a peaceful, united and just nation. President Yar’Adua kept faith with this vision, channelling his strength and time in pursuit of an egalitarian society, until his last breath.

Although out of our sight, his legacies live with us and his memory we will continue to cherish.

We will always remember him as a peacemaker, nation builder and democrat whose timeline was defined by virtues of service, peace, truth and love.

– GEJ



Goodluck Jonathan

Eleven years in remembrance of our late President Umaru Yar’Adua—a patriot and compassionate leader. May your memory continue to be a blessing.



Atiku Abubakar

On this day 11-years ago, Nigeria lost a selfless, patriotic and committed leader — and I lost a great friend. As we remember President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua today, we celebrate his legacy of integrity and pray that the mercy of Almighty Allah (SWT) continues to be upon him. Amin.



Abubakar Bukola Saraki