Jude Okoye And Wife, Ify Welcome!Their Third Child – A Baby Boy (Photos)

Music executive, Jude Okoye and his wife, Ify have welcomed their third child. – a baby boy, IgbereTV reports.

Jude Okoye shared photos and video of the baby via his Instagram handle with the caption;

“The Prince is here! Ethan Jidenna Okoye 6th May 2021. @ifyokoye1”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPfstI8lpaK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Announcing the news of her new baby on her Instagram handle, Ify Okoye wrote;

“Sent straight from heaven

Came an angel for me to love

To hold and rock and kiss good night

To wrap my arms around real tight.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

When you were born, you filled my heart with pride,

And I was overcome by the joy I felt inside.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

As I held you in my arms that very first day, I knew I would never let any harm come your way.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

With your tiny little hands and tiny little feet,

Every time I look at you, my heart skips a beat.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

I love you Ethan Jidenna Okoye..

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Our baby Boy is here and I can’t keep calm @judeengees”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPfqhqyLvAR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The couple already have two daughters together.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aWdF-oGCD8