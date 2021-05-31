Jude Okoye And Wife, Ify Welcome!Their Third Child – A Baby Boy (Photos)

Music executive, Jude Okoye and his wife, Ify have welcomed their third child. – a baby boy, IgbereTV reports.
Jude Okoye shared photos and video of the baby via his Instagram handle with the caption;
“The Prince is here! Ethan Jidenna Okoye 6th May 2021. @ifyokoye1”
Announcing the news of her new baby on her Instagram handle, Ify Okoye wrote;
“Sent straight from heaven
Came an angel for me to love
To hold and rock and kiss good night
To wrap my arms around real tight.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
When you were born, you filled my heart with pride,
And I was overcome by the joy I felt inside.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
As I held you in my arms that very first day, I knew I would never let any harm come your way.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
With your tiny little hands and tiny little feet,
Every time I look at you, my heart skips a beat.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
I love you Ethan Jidenna Okoye..
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Our baby Boy is here and I can’t keep calm @judeengees”
The couple already have two daughters together.
See video below.