July 24 LG Elections In Ogun Will Be A Benchmark ― OGSIEC Chairman

• Waives payment for women candidates

The Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Mr Babatunde Osibodu, has promised that the Commission would conduct local government election that would remain a benchmark in the country.

Osibodu stated this in his address delivered during a stakeholders’ meeting on the 2021 local government elections, held at the Cinema Hall, June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

The chairman maintained that the Commission would conduct free, fair and credible elections.

He said: “We are guided by several enabling laws, paramount among which are Section 197,sub-section 1(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, which authorises the establishment of the State Independent Electoral Commissions across the country; and Section 14 of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2001, which empowers the Commission to organise, undertake and supervise all elections to Local Government Councils in the State in accordance with the provisions of the Law or any enactment, guidelines, rules or manuals issued or made by the Commission.

“We are also fully guided by the Ogun State Electoral Law 2007 (as amended), which provides guidance on the processes and procedures to follow in the electoral process.”

Osibodu submitted that the commission would provide a level playing ground for all political parties intending to field candidates in the coming elections to register their interest with the commission.

“As a gender-sensitive institution, we wish to encourage candidatures by women. Accordingly, the Commission has determined that this deposit will be waived for female candidates. For the avoidance of doubt, this means that female candidates will not be required to make any deposit,” he added.

