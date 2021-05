A mad woman caught with three AK-47 rifles stashed in a sack bag has been set ablaze by an angry mob at Abule-Ado, Trade fair area of Badagry, Lagos State.

According to sketchy reports by an eyewitness that made a video of the incident, the mad woman allegedly keeps the rifles for suspected armed robbers.

Watch the video on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPQj519sUoK/?utm_medium=copy_link