Justice Stanley Nnaji Killed In Enugu By Unknown Gunmen (Graphic Video, Photos)

A former judge of Enugu State High Court, Justice Stanley Nnaji was killed in Garden Avenue, Enugu on Sunday afternoon, 30th May 2021 by unknown gun men who pulled him out of his Vehicle, shot him dead and drove away with his vehicle.

Justice Stanley Nnaji was a judge of the Enugu State High Court, until he was dismissed following the role he played in the removal of a sitting governor of Anambra State in 2007.

