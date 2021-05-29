JusticeForComfortBenjamin: Girl Raped & Murdered A Day To Her 16th Birthday! (Pics)

#JusticeForComfortBenjamin: Nigerian social media users are calling for ‘Justice For Comfort Benjamin’. A 16-year-old Nigerian girl called Comfort Benjamin was reportedly raped and murdered a day to her 16th birthday in Jos.

Toke. @Toke_Eji share pictures of the teenager on Twitter and wrote:

She went missing on her 16th birthday and the next day they found her lifeless body. Apparently she was kidnapped, raped, strangled and thrown out naked.

She was just 16 ffs Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face

Guys please i need your retweet here. We need to get #JusticeForComfortBenjamin



https://mobile.twitter.com/Toke_Eji/status/1398367972377481216

Jamila Motunrola @mobytoolz writes:

We need to find her killer/killers.

She was only 16years old.

Comfort was raped, strangled and murdered.

She was found naked.

We need to get justice for this beautiful soul.

She died on her birthday eve

#JusticeForComfortBenjamin



https://mobile.twitter.com/mobytoolz/status/1398372061471461377

$Bunmi. @bums_law said:

She was Raped. Murdered.Dumped naked at the road side. These are photos meant to be used to celebrate her 16th birthday, it’s so painful. She deserves justice. Please if you can see this, tweet #Justiceforcomfortbenjamin

How long will this continue for God’s sake?!



https://mobile.twitter.com/bums_law/status/1398386889305071619

This is really pathetic!!!