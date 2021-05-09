JusticeForPeju: HEFAMAA Begins Investigation

See previous thread here.

#JusticeForPeju: Peju Ugboma’s Death & Premier Hospital’s Negligence

HEFAMAA @HEFAMAA_LASG

On behalf of the Lagos State Government @followlasg, @HEFAMAA_LASG commiserates with the family of Mrs. Peju Ugboma, may God in His infinite mercies bless her soul and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, the Honorable Commissioner @LSMOH, @ProfAkinAbayomi has directed @HEFAMAA_LASG; the agency charged with the responsibility of accrediting, monitoring, and inspecting all public and private health facilities in the State, to conduct a proper investigation on the occurrence to establish the facts of the matter.

We assure the family and the public that @HEFAMAA_LASG will do the needful to get to the root of the matter and ensure #JusticeForPeju with a view to preventing such unfortunate incidents in the future.

