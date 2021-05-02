Kaduna APC Releases Results For LG, Councillorship Aspirants Exams

According to the results of the exams obtained by DAILY NIGERIAN, three serving chairmen seeking re-election were disqualified for alleged anti-party activities or financial misappropriations.

The state chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Aliyu Mahmoud, who is the chairman of Soba Local Government Council, was disqualified alongside his Lere counterpart, Abubakar Buba, for anti-party activities.

The chairman of Kaduna North Local Government Council, Saleh Shuaibu, was also found unsuitable for re-election over his indictment by auditor-general’s report for mismanagement of funds.

The examination, held on April 22, was supervised by a 17-man panel, including four professors, several PhD holders and lawyers.

The aspirants were told to write biographical essay on their lives, schools attended, work experiences, places lived or visited within Kaduna state, Nigeria and abroad.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that he essence of the exercise was to screen out incompetent aspirants as well as those with questionable credentials and deficiencies that have the tendencies of exposing the party to post-election litigations

