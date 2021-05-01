Kaduna Bandits Killed 323 People, Kidnapped 949 In 3 Months

A total of 323 people were killed by bandits in Kaduna State, Nigeria between January and March 2021, the government has said.

Channels Television reports that the figure was contained in a security report presented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, at the State Security Council meeting.

Presenting the first quarter security report to the council, Aruwan explained that of the 323 people killed by bandits during the period under review, 292 were males and 20 were females.

He added that a total of 949 people were kidnapped by bandits during the period, while Kaduna Central senatorial district accounted for 236 deaths within Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi, and Kajuru Local Government Areas.

The commissioner, however, informed the council that some successes were recorded on the part of the security forces, including the killing of hundreds of bandits and recovery of many weapons.



https://africa.cgtn.com/2021/04/30/bandits-killed-323-people-abducted-949-in-3-months-in-nigerias-kaduna-state/