Kaduna Crash: Fianceé Of Pilot Flt. Lt. T. O. Asaniyi Mourns Him (Picture)

Flt. Lt. T. O. Asaniyi was the pilot of the Ill-fated Aircraft that crashed in Kaduna.

(He was preparing for his wedding)

Femi I have not regrets walking this journey with you, you asked me to he your wife last year in August and I gave you a resounding yes. One of the last things to said to me was to keep on being humble and continue to give. You were a giver, oh you were such a giver.

Femi mi, Femi mi, Olowo ori mi, who will hype me now when I make a new hair, who will call me fine girl, who will call me the most beautiful woman in the world.

I have cried and cried and cried. People have spoken to me, James and Kamal have told me you wouldn’t want me to be sad and I know that for sure because whenever I am sad and I cry, you will be like “what’s the meaning of this now” .

The world deserves to know how great you are. To Nigerians and the world at large, my fiance FLIGHT LIEUTENANT TO ASANIYI was a great man who dedicated his life to serving this country. Pls pray for him , pray for his family and pray for me.

Adigun miiiiii, Femi miiiiii, Hot choco miiii sun re o!!!!

I want your blue diary so bad because you had lots of intelligent things written in there. You treated me already like we were married.

You would always say "babe don't worry, everything will be fine, don't worry"

Hot choco miii, jo ma fimisile OLUFEMI TAIWO ASANIYI I love you now and forever.



