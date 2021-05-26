Kalu, Abaribe, Uzodinma, Others Storm Imo For 1999 Constitution Review (Pics, Video)

The prestigious Protea Hotel, Owerri Imo state is at the moment playing host to political bigwigs in the Southeast as the public hearing for the review of the 1999 Constitution commences.

Those in attendance include the chairman of Southeast Zonal Public Hearing on the Constitution Review and Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator T.A. Orji, and governor of Imo state, Sen. Hope Uzodimma.

Recall that the zonal Chairman of the event Senator Orji Uzor Kalu arrived Owerri on Tuesday in readiness for the event.

The arrival of the governor Hope Uzodinma who was received by Sen. Kalu signalled the commencement of the event proper.

Also present Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Hon Paul Emeziem, Member representing Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo Hon. Miriam Onuoha among others.

Senator Kalu had earlier delivered his welcome address on behalf of the Chairman of the Senate committee and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the Senate by the Deputy President of the Senate, the constitutional exercise will emphasize on 13 thematic areas to include: gender equality for women and girls; federal structure and power devolution; local government and its autonomy; public revenue, fiscal federation, and revenue allocation; Nigerian Police and Nigerian security architecture as well as comprehensive judicial reforms.

Also to be considered are: electoral reforms; socio-economic and cultural rights as contained in Chapter 2 of the Constitution; strengthening the Independence of oversight institutions and agencies created by the constitution or pursuant to an act of the National Assembly; residency and indigene provisions; immunity; National Assembly and state creation.

