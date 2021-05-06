Kano Hisbah To Stop ‘Immoral Dancing’ At Weddings, Naming Ceremonies

Despite condemnation from Nigerians, Hisbah group has continued its push for Islamic agenda in the North.

The Kano State Hisbah Board and the state Association of Event Centres have agreed to work together to stop immoral dances and related actions during weddings and naming ceremonies.

The two organisations said the intervention was necessary to save the youth from embracing acts inimical to societal growth and development.

Malam Lawan Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Hisbah Board, said in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

It said the two organisations agreed to work together when the Chairperson of the association, Hajiya Fatima Abdulsalam, visited the board.

They agreed that focus should be on immoral dances and related actions during weddings, naming ceremonies and similar events to save the youth from embracing acts inimical to societal growth and development.

The statement said that the Commander-General of the Hisbah board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, pledged to work with all events centres during and after the Eid-el-fitr, to sustain orderliness in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the visit and urged all event centres to ensure there is order and discipline in their operations.

The agency established to enforce Sharia law in some states in the region recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and tricycle riders from adorning their vehicles with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenents of Islam.

This was in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

Hisbah recently made headlines for arresting a barber and his customers for allegedly over haircuts said to be offensive to Islam in Kano.

The unit is also known for arresting people for improper dressing and destroying truckloads of alcoholic drinks.



