Katsina: Supreme Court annuls Masari’s sack of 34 elected PDP chairmen, six years after

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, Friday, has declared Governor Bello Masari’s sack of 34 duly elected PDP local government chairmen as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

The apex court in its ruling, said Governor Masari’s dissolution of the 34 duly elected PDP local government council chairmen as well as councilors on allegation of financial misappropriation of council’s funds is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The judgement, which was delivered via zoom by the apex court in the suit marked SC 244/218, Abubakar Ibrahim Yantaba and others vs Governor of Katsina State, granted the appeal and set aside the judgment of Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court equally gave consequential orders for the Masari led government to comply by ensuring that the entitlement of the unlawfully dissolved elected PDP council officials are paid all their entitlements from the date of their illegal dissolution to the date they were to vacate office not later than August this year.

Reacting to the development, the PDP Chairman, Katsina State, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri thanked to God for the victory.

He equally congratulated the Katsina PDP family for waiting patiently for good six years for “this well-deserved victory.”

“We sort seven relief from the Supreme Court, we were able to have 6 out of the 7 relief approved.

“We thank God almighty for giving us the judgment and also the Supreme Court for giving consequential order so that enforcement can be done from now to August 2021.

“This, indeed is a landmark judgment and serious progress and advancement for Nigeria democracy because with this, no governor will wake up overnight and dissolve the local government elected council without respect for the Nigerian constitution.

“We thank the teeming members of Katsina State PDP and of course the elected local government officials who have spent six years waiting for Supreme Court to deliver this judgment.

“Today, judgment is here and we are waiting for its enforcement.

“Once again, we are congratulating the entire PDP family of Katsina State for this laudable achievement,” Majigiri said.

