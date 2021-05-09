Kayode Badru’s Agonising Last Moments: How He Died & Prophet Fled (Graphic Photos)

Kayode Badru’s Agonising Last Moments: How He Was Killed

Dubai based Celestial Church member who came to town to congratulate some members of the church he sponsored their academics, Kayode Badru died after being involved in fire accident at CCC Imole parish, Nureni Yusuf Way, Alagbado area of Lagos and not his mother’s church as earlier reported.

According to what a family member informed #cno, he said there was conspiracy involved in his death.

“While kneeling down, a prophet began to spray perfume on his body and he also held one candle in his hands surrounded by seven elders. Within a few minutes, his body was on fire due to his closeness to the candle sticks and strong attraction from the perfume.

He was rushed to a hospital in Gbagada, where he eventually died. But before he died, he told me, my brother, I heard a voice telling me, “is this how you are going to end your life” and immediately I tried to understand what that means and all I heard was an explosion and I was feeling so hot with fire burning me.”

My brother told me that the incident wasn’t natural and that if he died in this cause, his death would fight back. The shepherd in charge of the act, prophet Felix Alebiosu, ran away immediately the incident was reported at Panti. We went to arrest his dad, hours later he surfaced and the father was released the following day but he (Felix) came into the police custody without being remorseful. Two out of the seven elders are in Police custody while others are at large. The two are not even talking sensibly, I think they are under a kind of spell. People must be careful before going into any church to worship.

The police at Panti seems not taking the matter seriously as I learnt he is being treated like a VIP, my brother told me about some money involving him and Felix, the shepherd. There is more to it than meet the eyes.”

To so many people who have violated the order of the church by using their human knowledge to carryout out order of service, this should be a big lesson to them. The incident happened on Wednesday, May 5.



