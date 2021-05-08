Kelechi Iheanacho Nominated For Premier League April Goal Of The Month Award

Leicester City Striker Kelechi Iheanacho has now been nominated for the Premier League April Goal Of The Month Award.

Iheanacho’s goal Vs Crystal Palace for Leicester City in the 2nd half has been nominated.

The Nigerian striker scored the goal with a beautiful curling strike to make it 2-1 for Leicester City.

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his good form for Leicester City with another goal in the 4-2 loss against Newcastle on Friday.

Iheanacho could win the April Goal Of The Month Award as his stunning form continues at Leicester City.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DBGoy-DjF0