Kemi Olunloyo Meets Femi Fani-Kayode After 38 Years (Video)

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has met the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode for the first time in 38 years, Igbere TV reports.

The duo met on Tuesday at the birthday party of Ragnar, Aiden and Liam – a set of male triplets born to Mr Fani-Kayode and his ex-wife Precious Chikwendu.

Ms Olunloyo, in a video she posted to Instagram on Wednesday, could not contain her joy at the sight of Fani-Kayode.

“38 years, 38 years,” she kept saying and pulling the former minister to herself.

She introduced her son, who was recording the session, to Mr Fani-Kayode while the latter introduced a light-skinned woman to Olunloyo as “my lady”.

Speaking further on the meeting, Olunloyo said in the caption of her Instagram post, “#femifanikayode and I parted during our teenage years in the UK 1983. We were 17yo and 20+ in 1982 and briefly spoke on the phone 1983.

“Yesterday I met him physically at his home in Abuja for the first time in 38 years. God is good. You will also remember we were playmates as toddlers during the 1966 coup when he was 5yo and watched the army coup plotters beat his dad with a gun taking him away as Deputy Premier of the Western region.”

She added, “I was 2yo and heard that day January 15th 1966 I followed my dad to Premier Sir Ladoke Akintola’s house to warn him to LEAVE as the army was coming and had killed Ahmadu Bello and several military officers in the north that morning. Imagine how we were mere kids in the history of Nigeria.

“My dad Omololu Olunloyo was the 31yo commissioner of Special duties to Late Remi Fani-Kayode and Ladoke Akintola Western region administration.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUJ8iv9A7Yk

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CPVWtQQn4-x/?utm_medium=copy_link